Cormark Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$15.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Dye & Durham
In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 10,681 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,974.16. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.