Cormark Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$15.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DND

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dye & Durham

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 10,681 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,974.16. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.