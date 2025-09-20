Cormark Issues Pessimistic Estimate for B2Gold Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE BTG opened at $4.49 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,760,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,397,000 after acquiring an additional 922,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,306,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,730,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,209 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

