Cormark Issues Pessimistic Estimate for B2Gold Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.75.

B2Gold stock opened at C$6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.79. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Randall Chatwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,260.67. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their position. Also, insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 44,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$235,945.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned -1,405 shares in the company, valued at C($7,516.75). The trade was a 103.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 51,117 shares of company stock worth $273,336 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.29%.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

