Cormark Weighs in on Highland Copper FY2025 Earnings

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highland Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Highland Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Highland Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Highland Copper Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of CVE:HI opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Highland Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

Insider Transactions at Highland Copper

About Highland Copper

In related news, Senior Officer Wynand Andre Van Dyk bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,540.80. In the last three months, insiders acquired 810,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,741. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

