Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $2,958,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 0.1%

Corning stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

