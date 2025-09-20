Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.1111.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 31.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 103,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 24.3% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,191,000 after buying an additional 1,455,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 40.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coupang by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPNG opened at $32.95 on Monday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

