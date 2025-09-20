Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th.

CUZ stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.95%.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

