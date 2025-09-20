Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,360,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,921 shares.The stock last traded at $49.12 and had previously closed at $49.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $968.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $868.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

