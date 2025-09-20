Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Crane NXT Trading Down 2.1%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,584,000 after purchasing an additional 512,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

