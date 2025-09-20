Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $222.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,533,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 937,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,566,000 after acquiring an additional 505,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5,159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $181.58 on Monday. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

