Critical Analysis: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) & Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -48.89% -44.87% Aprea Therapeutics -1,645.01% -78.90% -62.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$135.12 million ($1.68) -1.37 Aprea Therapeutics $1.50 million 5.60 -$12.96 million ($2.32) -0.62

Aprea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences. Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ventyx Biosciences and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 976.39%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Ventyx Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Ventyx Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company develops VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

