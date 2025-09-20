Critical Analysis: Calix (NYSE:CALX) versus UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) and Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for UiPath and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get UiPath alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 12 2 1 2.12 Calix 0 2 4 0 2.67

UiPath presently has a consensus price target of $13.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Calix has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than Calix.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

UiPath has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UiPath and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath 1.35% 1.28% 0.83% Calix -3.09% -3.21% -2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UiPath and Calix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.43 billion 4.41 -$73.69 million $0.03 396.00 Calix $831.52 million 4.96 -$29.75 million ($0.40) -157.83

Calix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UiPath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of UiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UiPath beats Calix on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.