Critical Review: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Financial pays out 125.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ellington Financial 0 1 5 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ellington Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $14.46, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Ellington Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -59.38% -26.91% -7.96% Ellington Financial 89.52% 13.56% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ellington Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $185.55 million 0.78 -$207.05 million ($2.12) -1.45 Ellington Financial $136.41 million 9.64 $145.86 million $1.24 10.61

Ellington Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.