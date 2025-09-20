Critical Survey: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) vs. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moelis & Company and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 1 4 2 1 2.38 Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus target price of $69.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.65%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $59.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.70%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Interactive Brokers Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 5.07 $136.02 million $2.54 30.36 Interactive Brokers Group $5.19 billion 21.27 $755.00 million $1.94 33.52

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 14.31% 42.72% 17.12% Interactive Brokers Group 9.78% 4.92% 0.53%

Dividends

Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Moelis & Company pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Interactive Brokers Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

