Critical Survey: Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) vs. Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wynn Macau and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 1 0 0 2.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 1 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wynn Macau and Soho House & Co Inc.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $3.68 billion N/A $410.01 million N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.43 -$162.97 million ($0.30) -29.50

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. -4.67% -4.02% 0.51%

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Wynn Macau on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces. It provides poker pit games; and public entertainment attractions, consisting of rotunda show featuring a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold tree of prosperity and dragon of fortune attractions, as well as performance lake. In addition, the company is involved in the development, design, and preconstruction activities, and offers technical consultancy, administrative activities, and management and support services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

