CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $510.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.