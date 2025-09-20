CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $485.00. The stock had previously closed at $445.50, but opened at $468.93. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $491.30, with a volume of 3,052,113 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

