CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 12.8% After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $485.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $504.22 and last traded at $502.63. 10,084,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 3,710,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.50.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

