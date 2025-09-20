CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.70. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. CryoPort shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 425,768 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CryoPort

Insider Transactions at CryoPort

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CryoPort news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 40,728 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $294,870.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,454.72. The trade was a 30.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $80,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,536.71. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,693 shares of company stock worth $870,021. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 31.4% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 299.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 13.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $499.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CryoPort

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.