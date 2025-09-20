CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $305.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 8,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $28,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,206,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,721,658. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,233,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,486. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,328,727 shares of company stock worth $29,438,661. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 112.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 124.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 445,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 246,804 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $1,537,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

