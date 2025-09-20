CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.65 and traded as high as $92.06. CVR Partners shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 22,444 shares traded.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 15.27%.The business had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $3.89 dividend. This represents a $15.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,516,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

