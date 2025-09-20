Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $86.61 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

