Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after acquiring an additional 877,162 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,597,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of MRNA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

