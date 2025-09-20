Czech National Bank Buys 1,092 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 569.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TKO Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,834,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,807. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO opened at $201.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $212.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

