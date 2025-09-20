Czech National Bank Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,752 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,793,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,416 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,781,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $86.60 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

