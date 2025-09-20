Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Czech National Bank grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,662 shares of company stock worth $181,008 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.