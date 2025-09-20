D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

