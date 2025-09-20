Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $208.79, but opened at $193.67. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $187.71, with a volume of 1,883,934 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,055,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,063,609,000 after buying an additional 284,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,746,000 after buying an additional 100,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,988,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,215,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,418,000 after buying an additional 175,811 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

