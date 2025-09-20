David Walker Buys 44 Shares of British Land (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £147.84.

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, David Walker acquired 44 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 per share, for a total transaction of £151.36.

On Monday, July 21st, David Walker sold 23,267 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358, for a total transaction of £83,295.86.

On Monday, July 14th, David Walker bought 43 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 per share, with a total value of £150.93.

On Friday, July 11th, David Walker bought 7,169 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £25,019.81.

On Friday, July 11th, David Walker acquired 14,256 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £49,753.44.

On Friday, June 27th, David Walker bought 9,935 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 376 per share, with a total value of £37,355.60.

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 344.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 365.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 318.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 457.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

