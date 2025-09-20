Dayforce (TSE:DAY) Cut to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Dayforce (TSE:DAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of TSE DAY opened at C$95.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 317.10 and a beta of 1.13. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of C$68.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.57.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce, Inc is a global human capital management (HCM) software company. The Company’s Dayforce, which is a flagship cloud HCM platform, provides a full suite of HCM functionality, including global human resources (HR), payroll and tax, workforce management, benefits, and talent intelligence functionality.

