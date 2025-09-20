Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday after Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $133.65 and last traded at $132.09. Approximately 5,511,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,110,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.34.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $76,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $91,632.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,915.20. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,693,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,257,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,576,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,279,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

