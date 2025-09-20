Dennis Schulz Acquires 235 Shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £150.40.

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 224 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 190 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of £425.16 million, a P/E ratio of -932.43 and a beta of 2.03. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.08 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITM Power ( LON:ITM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 76.67.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

