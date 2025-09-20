Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target to GBX 245

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 to GBX 245 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

Shares of LON:HTWS opened at GBX 139 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 87.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,828.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.50.

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

