Dirk Hahn Sells 55,133 Shares of Hays (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Dirk Hahn sold 55,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £31,977.14.

On Thursday, August 28th, Dirk Hahn bought 364,000 shares of Hays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £225,680.

On Friday, August 22nd, Dirk Hahn bought 100,000 shares of Hays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £64,000.

On Friday, August 22nd, Dirk Hahn bought 30,000 shares of Hays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £19,200.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 53.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £850.09 million, a PE ratio of -10,897.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. Hays plc has a one year low of GBX 53.40 and a one year high of GBX 96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.99.

Hays ( LON:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 85 to GBX 61 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.

