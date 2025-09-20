DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $7.83. DMC Global shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 469,726 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. DMC Global has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 236.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 908.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.