Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $44.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCBO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Docebo has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $861.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Docebo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 10.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

