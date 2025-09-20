DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DASH opened at $265.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.21. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $136.53 and a twelve month high of $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total value of $11,048,707.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,385,147.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,045.12. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock worth $251,592,950. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

