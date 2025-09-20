Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.2%

DFH opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $333,823.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,635,499.92. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 104,030 shares of company stock worth $2,889,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.