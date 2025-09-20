Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.74 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 29.08 ($0.39). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 29.39 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,194,957 shares.

Duke Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,530.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Capital news, insider Neil A. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29, for a total value of £2,900. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Capital

