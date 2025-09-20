DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.