EchoStar Corporation $SATS Stake Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EchoStar by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 343,590 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,457,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 192,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $12,572,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,078.40. The trade was a 99.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,838.25. This represents a 96.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,967,480 in the last ninety days. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. EchoStar Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

