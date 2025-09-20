Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $17.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.62. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.