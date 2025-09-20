Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,438 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $570,233,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after purchasing an additional 504,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,061.12. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $4,214,010. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

