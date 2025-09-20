Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 603,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,390,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,968,000 after purchasing an additional 157,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.