Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Receives C$31.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

Several research firms recently commented on EDV. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

TSE EDV opened at C$53.72 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$25.07 and a one year high of C$54.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

