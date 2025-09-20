Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE:ENS opened at $109.75 on Friday. Enersys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Enersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Enersys by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enersys by 626.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

