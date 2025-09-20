Ennis (EBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, September 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,266.57. This represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 34.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ennis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ennis by 399.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ennis by 18.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

