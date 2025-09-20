Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

