Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $75.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 104.53%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $2,351,689,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $165,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 725.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,908,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,019,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.