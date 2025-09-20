Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, July 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.0%

ERO stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Ero Copper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 7,467,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,865,000 after buying an additional 536,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,487,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,651,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,607,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ero Copper by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after buying an additional 803,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.